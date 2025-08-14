Two Southern California Lottery Tickets Win Over $18,000 Each

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Two lucky lottery players in Southern California have claimed SuperLotto Plus tickets worth more than $18,000 each, the California Lottery announced on Monday.

A ticket sold at a Circle K convenience store in Del Mar, located at 2750 Via De La Valle, matched five numbers but missed the Mega number, making it worth $18,025. Another winning ticket was sold at an Albertsons grocery store at 2400 W Commonwealth Ave. in Alhambra, also valued at $18,025.

The SuperLotto Plus numbers drawn on Saturday were 3, 10, 14, 17, 43, with the Mega number being 4. No tickets were sold that matched all six numbers, leaving the estimated jackpot for the next drawing at $33 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353, according to lottery officials. Drawings for the SuperLotto Plus occur every Wednesday and Saturday.

Local residents are advised to check their tickets carefully, as these significant wins can spur excitement and hope for the upcoming jackpot. The California Lottery continues to attract players with its enticing jackpots and frequent drawings.