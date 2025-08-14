News
Two Southern California Lottery Tickets Win Over $18,000 Each
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Two lucky lottery players in Southern California have claimed SuperLotto Plus tickets worth more than $18,000 each, the California Lottery announced on Monday.
A ticket sold at a Circle K convenience store in Del Mar, located at 2750 Via De La Valle, matched five numbers but missed the Mega number, making it worth $18,025. Another winning ticket was sold at an Albertsons grocery store at 2400 W Commonwealth Ave. in Alhambra, also valued at $18,025.
The SuperLotto Plus numbers drawn on Saturday were 3, 10, 14, 17, 43, with the Mega number being 4. No tickets were sold that matched all six numbers, leaving the estimated jackpot for the next drawing at $33 million.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353, according to lottery officials. Drawings for the SuperLotto Plus occur every Wednesday and Saturday.
Local residents are advised to check their tickets carefully, as these significant wins can spur excitement and hope for the upcoming jackpot. The California Lottery continues to attract players with its enticing jackpots and frequent drawings.
Recent Posts
- TeraWulf Partners with Fluidstack for Major AI Hosting Agreement
- Federal Program for Indigent Defendants Faces Major Funding Crisis
- Trump’s Federal Takeover of DC Police Faces Local Resistance
- Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Iconic Wedding Dress Redefined Bridal Fashion
- Georgia Power Customers Face Record High Bills Amid Summer Heat
- CoreWeave Shares Plummet 20% After Mixed Q2 Results
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire