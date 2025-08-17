Two SuperLotto Plus Tickets Worth Over $18,000 Sold in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, CA — Two lottery players in Southern California won big in the SuperLotto Plus drawing held Saturday evening. Each ticket is worth $18,025, according to the California Lottery.

One winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store located at 2750 Via De La Valle in Del Mar, San Diego County. Another ticket was bought at an Albertsons grocery store at 2400 W Commonwealth Ave. in Alhambra, Los Angeles County. Both tickets had five of the winning numbers but missed the Mega number, which was drawn as 4.

The winning numbers for the SuperLotto Plus draw on Saturday were 3, 10, 14, 17, and 43. Unfortunately, no players matched all six numbers, leaving the jackpot for the next drawing estimated at $33 million. The next SuperLotto Plus drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers along with the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353, making this win particularly notable for the two lucky ticket holders.