Two Teens Charged After Deadly Social Media Stunt in Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) — A teenager is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a social media challenge led to the death of his friend this past summer. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Freedom High School.

According to Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta, the 17-year-old was driving with an upside-down folding table tied to his car while his friend, 17-year-old David Nagy, sat on the table. The table tipped, causing Nagy to fall off and suffer fatal injuries.

In a related case, 19-year-old Eniya Alvarado is charged with reckless driving. In March, she allegedly drove near William Penn Highway while her 20-year-old friend stood on the trunk as part of another social media stunt. This friend fell off and sustained permanent head injuries.

Baratta held a news conference to alert parents about the dangers posed by viral trends. “Ultimately, it becomes a serious issue of public safety when children engage in these dangerous stunts,” he stated.

Local parents expressed their fears regarding social media’s impact on their children. “It’s scary nowadays. You don’t know who to trust,” said Renita Ibarra. Another parent, Victoria Vertel, noted, “I’m happy to say my kids were not on TikTok or social media at all, and they have no desire to.”

Authorities urged families to discuss the risks associated with viral challenges that could lead to serious injury or death. The table surfing suspect is charged as a juvenile, while Alvarado is charged as an adult with aggravated assault.

District Attorney Baratta emphasized that the charges aim for public awareness and accountability rather than punishment. “The families acknowledged that all participants in these TikTok challenges were attracted by the risk of danger,” he said.

Baratta mentioned that the goal is for the defendants to understand their responsibility in these tragic events. He expressed hope that the resolution would provide a chance for the defendants to seek expungement of their charges after demonstrating accountability.

As the investigation unfolds, Baratta’s warning stands clear: “Social media companies glorify these dangerous stunts and parents must engage with their children about the risks involved.”