Two Teens Charged in Fatal Shooting of Capitol Hill Intern

Washington, D.C. — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with the murder of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a Capitol Hill intern, who was fatally shot on June 30 near the White House. Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was an intern for Representative Ron Estes, R-Kan., and was studying at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The suspects, Kelvin Thomas Jr. from Southeast D.C. and Jailen Lucas from Northwest D.C., are both facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder while armed. They were apprehended on Friday, and authorities are also searching for an 18-year-old, Naqwan Antonio Lucas from Granby, Massachusetts, who is wanted on a similar warrant.

During the shooting, both suspects are reported to have injured a woman and a 16-year-old boy. The D.C. police released mugshots of Thomas and Lucas along with details of their charges.

In a statement following the incident, Attorney General Pam Bondi remarked that the suspects will face “severe justice” if convicted. She expressed hope that the legal actions would provide some comfort to Tarpinian-Jachym’s family and friends.

The House of Representatives held a moment of silence in July to honor Tarpinian-Jachym, who was remembered by Rep. Estes as “dedicated and thoughtful.” His family described him as a kind person who loved the country.

It is currently unclear whether Naqwan Lucas and Jailen Lucas are related, and officials have not disclosed any previous criminal records for Naqwan Lucas. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to a homicide conviction in D.C., which has been increased to $50,000 with additional rewards from the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Naqwan Lucas to contact police at 202-727-9099 or to text tips to 50411, emphasizing not to approach him.