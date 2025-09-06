Tybura Reflects on Future Before UFC Paris Showdown

PARIS, France — Marcin Tybura is looking ahead as he prepares to face Ante Delija at UFC Paris on Sept. 6, 2025. This matchup also holds significance in the heavyweight division following Jon Jones‘ retirement and Tom Aspinall becoming the new champion.

Tybura discussed his thoughts on the current heavyweight title landscape in a recent interview. “I don’t see anyone beating Tom Aspinall,” Tybura said of the new champion. “He’s likely to stay on the throne for a while, but you never know what can happen in the future.”

Tybura’s comments come as he eyes a potential title shot of his own. With a record of 10-3 since 2020, Tybura seeks to climb the rankings after defeating rising prospects Jhonata Diniz and Mick Parkin. “In every division, there are changes, and heavyweight has its own movements,” Tybura explained. “I believe I’m in the right spot and hope to make a title run.”

In their previous encounter, Delija injured his leg against Tybura in 2015, but Tybura feels this fight is entirely different. “It’s a rematch, but we fought like 10 years ago,” he said. “He is now an even better fighter outside the UFC.” Delija makes his UFC debut with a record of 8-3 from the PFL, having earned a title in 2022.

Tybura hopes a decisive victory on Saturday can lead him to a higher-ranked opponent next. “Winning in a good style could get me closer to my goals,” he noted. “I’m just trying to focus on the present and not rush ahead.” Tybura is prepared for any challenge that Delija may present in the octagon.

As he prepares for this pivotal fight, Tybura stays motivated by dreaming of becoming a champion one day. “I hope I can earn it in the future,” he said. “Whatever happens in the fight, I should be able to react.”