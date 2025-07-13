Tyla Releases New Single ‘Is It’ Amid Controversy

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – South African singer Tyla has released her new single titled “Is It,” showcasing her boldness in expressing her desires. The track, which dropped on July 11, 2025, features a catchy dancehall-inspired beat that invites listeners to join her on the dance floor.

The song bears her signature style, asking the question, “Am I coming on a little strong?” Tyla embraces her sensuality unapologetically. Along with the track, she shared a vibrant music video directed by Aerin Moreno. In the video, Tyla’s energetic choreography captivates, featuring the Bacardi dance that has become synonymous with her performances.

Tyla teased the release of “Is It” earlier in the week through an engaging preview on Instagram. This release marks her second solo single of 2025, following her earlier hit “Bliss” in May. In addition to her solo work, she collaborated on the track “Show Me Love” with WizTheMc and Bees & Honey, contributing to Lisa‘s debut album as well.

In May 2024, Tyla reached new heights with her album release and the Grammy award for Best African Music Performance for her breakout hit “Water.” The song’s success transformed her career, with Tyla recalling to Rolling Stone, “It changed my whole life.” The singer continues to expand her influence in the music industry with each release.

Tyla’s unapologetic celebration of her individuality continues to resonate, sparking excitement among fans as she carves out her path in the global music scene.