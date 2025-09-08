Tyla Shines on 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet in Vintage Chanel

New York, NY – South African singer Tyla turned heads at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held on Sunday, September 7, at the UBS Arena. The artist, known for her hit single ‘Push 2 Start,’ dazzled in a vintage Chanel top reimagined as a micro-minidress.

Last year, Tyla secured the Moon Person for Best New Artist and two other wins at the VMAs, making her a star to watch this year. With two nominations for Best Afrobeats Video and Best Choreography, she embraced the occasion by walking the red carpet in a daring outfit.

The piece is from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1993 runway, originally seen on supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Its beige bodice, trimmed in black, was expertly tailored. Tyla transformed the top into an eye-catching minidress, opting for underwear instead of trousers for coverage.

To enhance her look, Tyla adorned herself with multiple layers of Pandora jewelry. She sported a statement gold coin necklace, intricate bracelets, and trendy anklets, completing her ensemble with pointed black heels. The styling was done by Ron Hartleben, known for his work with various celebrities.

As for her glam, Tyla wore her hair in a sleek black bob with a deep side part, paired with natural makeup featuring a soft smoky eye and long lashes. She finished her look with a chic green manicure.

This year, Tyla won the award for Best Afrobeats for ‘Push 2 Start.’ Upon receiving her award, she expressed gratitude, saying, ‘It’s just a blessing to be here and winning another award.’

The singer’s previous win was for her global hit ‘Water,’ making her a standout talent in the music industry.