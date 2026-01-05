Tyler Bertuzzi Scores in Blackhawks’ Loss to Golden Knights

Chicago, IL — Tyler Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 7-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on January 4, 2026. This game marked another strong performance for Bertuzzi, who has netted three goals in his last two outings.

The 30-year-old forward has stepped up recently, especially in the absence of teammates Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, both sidelined with upper body injuries. Bertuzzi has now accumulated 19 goals and 29 points this season through 35 games, showcasing skills as both a goal scorer and playmaker.

Bertuzzi’s performance with the Blackhawks comes after a brief but memorable stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he developed strong chemistry with star forward Auston Matthews. His gritty style and scoring ability quickly made him a fan favorite. His former team is reportedly interested in bringing him back, especially as the Maple Leafs aim to strengthen their roster for a playoff push this season.

Hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman noted on The FAN Hockey Show that while there’s no guarantee Bertuzzi will be traded, if a contender needs an experienced player for the playoffs, he could be available. The Blackhawks, amid a rebuilding phase, may consider moving him for younger players and draft picks.

Acquiring Bertuzzi would not only provide the Maple Leafs with added offensive depth but also bolster their chances of climbing the Atlantic Division standings. With a contract of $5.5 million this season and two more remaining, he could be a viable option for Toronto, who may benefit from rekindling his dynamic partnership with Matthews.