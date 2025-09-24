Tyler Childers Surprises Fans with Secret Concert and Cash Giveaway

Lexington, Kentucky – Tyler Childers wowed 20 lucky fans with a surprise concert on September 17, 2025, as part of a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital. The special performance, arranged through Childers’ fan club, the Hickman Holler Hunting Club, came as a reward for fans who donated to the cause.

The fans, who had signed up for the fan club ahead of the release of Childers’ new album, Snipe Hunter, were randomly selected to attend the intimate show held at Rupp Arena. They were instructed to meet at an undisclosed location and were shocked to discover the venue’s identity.

Childers rented out Rupp Arena to rehearse with his band, The Food Stamps, for the upcoming tour. With the full stage setup in place, the fans experienced a complete concert, unlike anything Childers had performed for such a small audience before.

During the event, Childers surprised the selected ten donors and two representatives from Shriners Hospital by giving each a $1,000 cash gift, aligning with the theme of his latest single, “Eatin’ Big Time.” Scott Lowery, who attended with his 13-year-old daughter, reflected on the event, saying, “I thought I have to be dreaming.”

Lowery described the emotions of the experience, stating, “It wound up being the coolest thing not having phones because I just watched it all. It was definitively a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Fans were especially grateful for the personal connection with Childers, who took time to meet with them in the green room.

The unexpected concert showcased Childers’ generosity and commitment to his fans while also supporting a noble cause. The night reinforced the idea that the best moments can often take place in the most intimate settings, creating lasting memories for those lucky enough to be there.