Entertainment
Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album for July 21 Release
Brooklyn, NY – Tyler, The Creator revealed that his new album, “Don’t Tap the Glass,” will release on Monday, July 21. The announcement came during a concert at Barclays Center, where he shouted the album title while performing.
Fans had been eagerly anticipating the announcement, as Tyler teased the release throughout the week. On Friday, his website updated with merchandise including vinyl records, t-shirts, and hats promoting the album. A large installation at the venue recreated the album cover, further building excitement.
This upcoming album will be Tyler’s ninth, following last year’s “Chromakopia.” That album, which dropped without much buildup in October, featured collaborations with artists like Doechii, Childish Gambino, and Lil Wayne. It was accompanied by a world tour, which is still ongoing, now in New York City.
During his concert, Tyler also honored the Virginia duo Clipse with a performance of the song “P.O.V.” from Clipse’s new project, showcasing his respect for fellow artists. Recently, Tyler teased potential collaborations for his new album, posting images on Instagram hinting at various musical themes.
“Don’t Tap the Glass” marks Tyler’s second consecutive album releasing on a Monday. He previously expressed his preference for early-week releases, suggesting that they encourage more focused listening than the weekend drops, which he believes can lead to passive listening.
In addition to his music career, Tyler recently completed filming for the movie “Marty Supreme,” which is set to release on Christmas Day. This film features stars like Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow and represents Tyler’s entry into feature film acting.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the album’s release to see what themes and collaborations it may contain, especially with the limited information provided so far. The excitement in the Brooklyn venue reflected a strong anticipation for what Tyler has in store.
Recent Posts
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline