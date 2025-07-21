Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album for July 21 Release

Brooklyn, NY – Tyler, The Creator revealed that his new album, “Don’t Tap the Glass,” will release on Monday, July 21. The announcement came during a concert at Barclays Center, where he shouted the album title while performing.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating the announcement, as Tyler teased the release throughout the week. On Friday, his website updated with merchandise including vinyl records, t-shirts, and hats promoting the album. A large installation at the venue recreated the album cover, further building excitement.

This upcoming album will be Tyler’s ninth, following last year’s “Chromakopia.” That album, which dropped without much buildup in October, featured collaborations with artists like Doechii, Childish Gambino, and Lil Wayne. It was accompanied by a world tour, which is still ongoing, now in New York City.

During his concert, Tyler also honored the Virginia duo Clipse with a performance of the song “P.O.V.” from Clipse’s new project, showcasing his respect for fellow artists. Recently, Tyler teased potential collaborations for his new album, posting images on Instagram hinting at various musical themes.

“Don’t Tap the Glass” marks Tyler’s second consecutive album releasing on a Monday. He previously expressed his preference for early-week releases, suggesting that they encourage more focused listening than the weekend drops, which he believes can lead to passive listening.

In addition to his music career, Tyler recently completed filming for the movie “Marty Supreme,” which is set to release on Christmas Day. This film features stars like Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow and represents Tyler’s entry into feature film acting.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the album’s release to see what themes and collaborations it may contain, especially with the limited information provided so far. The excitement in the Brooklyn venue reflected a strong anticipation for what Tyler has in store.