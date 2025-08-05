Cambridge, Massachusetts — Tyler Glasnow, now 21 years old, has emerged as a promising pitcher in Major League Baseball. As a high prospect, he was praised for his fastball and curveball in a scouting report published in January 2025. Kiley McDaniel, then-lead analyst at FanGraphs, noted that Glasnow possesses the potential of a number two starter despite his previous injury struggles, including Tommy John surgery.

Glasnow was drafted in 2011 as the 152nd overall pick from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California. After a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2018, he achieved a commendable 3.20 ERA over five-plus seasons. In December 2023, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he maintains a 3.47 ERA over 31 starts.

Despite his success, Glasnow has faced challenges with injuries. He missed significant time in 2025 due to shoulder inflammation. Reflecting on his early career, Glasnow described his scouting report as mostly accurate. “I was drafted at 17, so it would have been a combination of age and improved mechanics,” he said.

Glasnow, who is 6-foot-8, discussed his delivery and command, noting that he has improved over the years. “I was always hit and miss every start,” he shared, referencing his struggles with confidence and mechanics. “I didn’t have a grip on why I was bad during certain starts,” he added.

The curveball has been a standout feature of his pitching arsenal. “The curveball has always been there,” Glasnow said. Meanwhile, he has nearly abandoned his changeup, acknowledging it was never a strong part of his game.

As he continues to develop with the Dodgers, Glasnow remains aware of his ups and downs. “When I was good, it was pretty obvious that I was good,” he reflected. “I guess at that time, it was a fair assessment.”