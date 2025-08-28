Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Renew Vows After 10 Years of Marriage

Sun Valley, Idaho – Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in the picturesque mountains where they first said, “I do.” The couple tied the knot on July 1, 2015, in Hayley’s home state.

In an emotional post shared on August 27, Hayley expressed her gratitude for their journey together. She wrote, “This summer we celebrated 10 years of marriage in the same place we said I do. We renewed our vows, celebrated God’s faithfulness, laughed, cried, prayed, and danced the night away.”nShe emphasized the importance of their faith and how it served as the theme for their anniversary celebration. Hayley reflected on the various ups and downs they have experienced together, praising the strength of their bond.

Photos from the event showed their three children: Olivia, 7, Luca, 6, and Atlas, 4. Olivia wore a white dress similar to her mother’s, while her brothers donned cowboy hats like their father. The shared moments of joy included an elaborate outdoor dinner and line dancing, highlighting the family-centric atmosphere.

Tyler, known for his role in the country duo Florida Georgia Line, recently described how his relationship with Hayley has only strengthened with time. In a July interview, he shared, “I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here without her. I’m incredibly grateful.”nHe also spoke about balancing his music career and family life, mentioning plans for a trip to Africa this December with Hayley and friends.

As they look forward to their future together, both Tyler and Hayley celebrate the little and big moments in life. Hayley concluded her anniversary post with a message about cherishing every moment, saying, “Cheers to summer and memories made.”nThe couple’s enduring love and commitment continue to inspire fans and demonstrate the significance of faith and family in their lives.