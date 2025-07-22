Tyler Hynes Plans Unique Fireside Chats for Hallmark Fans in Georgia

Dahlonega, Georgia – Tyler Hynes is set to surprise his fans with a special Christmas in July event from July 25-27. The Hallmark star will take part in ‘Christmas in a Small Town,’ a gathering of fellow stars including Ryan Paevey.

In a recent announcement, Hynes revealed plans for a fresh format at the event. Instead of the traditional panel discussion, he will engage in intimate fireside chats with various podcasters. These special discussions will be recorded live in front of attendees.

The announcement stated, “He’s kindly asked to set up a cozy stage where selected podcasters will sit down with Tyler in front of our live audience for a series of beautifully recorded conversations, complete with pro audio, video, and editing.” This format promises a memorable experience for fans and podcasters alike.

Hynes’s chats will conclude with a group toast, adding to the festive atmosphere. Participants at the Convocation Center at UNG will have access to these interactions, as admission ticket holders are welcome to join.

Moreover, Hynes has an exciting schedule ahead, with several upcoming events including appearances from November 6-10, November 28-30, and December 19-21. He will also be at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 on July 24.

Ryan Paevey, another Hallmark favorite, will attend ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ for his first major event in years. He will be available throughout the weekend for autographs and to join fans in festive activities.

Tickets for the event went on sale as of Friday, July 18, and fans are encouraged to purchase both admission and meet-and-greet tickets in advance for a chance to secure holiday packages.