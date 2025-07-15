Tyler Kolek Struggles in Summer League as Knicks Seek Improvement

LAS VEGAS — Tyler Kolek, the No. 34 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, has not yet found his rhythm at the Las Vegas Summer League. The young point guard shot only 1 of 13 from the field in the Knicks’ recent game against the Boston Celtics, contributing just three points in 29 minutes of play.

This disappointing performance follows an equally tough outing against the Detroit Pistons, where Kolek scored 10 points but was plagued by five turnovers. Despite his reputation as a talented playmaker, his struggles were evident as he recorded four turnovers and only four assists in the match against Boston.

<p“Tyler Kolek has been the most jarring problem of the players,” noted Empire Sports Media contributor Dylan Backer. With his place on the roster potentially at stake, Kolek faces mounting pressure to perform better as he adapts to the professional game.

<pThe Knicks as a team also faced shooting difficulties, finishing 6-for-37 from three-point range against Boston, a follow-up to a 6-for-27 performance against Detroit. “We didn’t execute well at all,” said Knicks summer league coach Jordan Brink. “We played fast in practice, but the first match showed a lack of decision-making on the court.”

<pKolek's shooting woes will need to improve if he wants to secure a backup role behind Jalen Brunson in the upcoming NBA season. The Knicks currently have veteran guards Cam Payne and Delon Wright available as options, along with the possibility of signing another point guard in free agency.

<pLooking ahead, Kolek has three more games in Las Vegas to demonstrate his capabilities and reclaim his confidence. “We want to play faster and move the ball,” he said. “This is a crucial time for me to show my abilities.” The Knicks' next game is scheduled for tomorrow night against the Brooklyn Nets, with tipoff at 6 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN2.