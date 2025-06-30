Entertainment
Tyler Perry’s Drama Tops Global Ratings Amid New Releases
LOS ANGELES, CA — Tyler Perry‘s emotional psychological drama continues its impressive run, securing the No. 1 spot again last week with 20 million more views. The series has captivated audiences since its debut three weeks ago, featuring a star-studded cast including Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor, and Sherri Shepherd.
With its gripping narrative, the show has made it into the Top 10 in 91 countries, emphasizing its global appeal. Another new entry, a crime drama inspired by true events, debuted at No. 1 on the ratings chart with 8.3 million views. It delves into the life of a prominent North Carolina family’s struggling fishing empire, and has received acclaim as one of the best new shows of 2025.
Adding to the excitement, the animated action-comedy film featuring the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X has impressed viewers, ranking No. 2 on the English Films List with 9.2 million views. The film follows the trio’s journey as they battle demons posing as a rival boy band, further showcasing the K-pop industry’s influence on international audiences.
Meanwhile, the English TV List sees continued success for an emotional series, which garnered 8.1 million views last week. All three seasons remained in the Top 10, highlighting its strong viewer interest. The French action-thriller also performed well, remaining at No. 1 with 6.8 million views.
Documentaries also had a notable week across both film and television, with several achieving high view counts. A documentary examining the tragic 2021 Astroworld festival was the No. 3 most-watched film, while several other titles like those focusing on a controversial Toronto mayor debuted in the Top 10.
In coming weeks, audiences can look forward to more content from beloved franchises and new entries in various genres as streaming platforms continue to dominate the entertainment landscape.
Recent Posts
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying