Tyler Perry’s Drama Tops Global Ratings Amid New Releases

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tyler Perry‘s emotional psychological drama continues its impressive run, securing the No. 1 spot again last week with 20 million more views. The series has captivated audiences since its debut three weeks ago, featuring a star-studded cast including Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor, and Sherri Shepherd.

With its gripping narrative, the show has made it into the Top 10 in 91 countries, emphasizing its global appeal. Another new entry, a crime drama inspired by true events, debuted at No. 1 on the ratings chart with 8.3 million views. It delves into the life of a prominent North Carolina family’s struggling fishing empire, and has received acclaim as one of the best new shows of 2025.

Adding to the excitement, the animated action-comedy film featuring the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X has impressed viewers, ranking No. 2 on the English Films List with 9.2 million views. The film follows the trio’s journey as they battle demons posing as a rival boy band, further showcasing the K-pop industry’s influence on international audiences.

Meanwhile, the English TV List sees continued success for an emotional series, which garnered 8.1 million views last week. All three seasons remained in the Top 10, highlighting its strong viewer interest. The French action-thriller also performed well, remaining at No. 1 with 6.8 million views.

Documentaries also had a notable week across both film and television, with several achieving high view counts. A documentary examining the tragic 2021 Astroworld festival was the No. 3 most-watched film, while several other titles like those focusing on a controversial Toronto mayor debuted in the Top 10.

In coming weeks, audiences can look forward to more content from beloved franchises and new entries in various genres as streaming platforms continue to dominate the entertainment landscape.