Sports
Tyler Soderstrom Leads Athletics Against Guardians This Sunday
SACRAMENTO, CA — Tyler Soderstrom will take the field for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday as they face the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. The game is set to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, broadcasted on NBCS-CA and CLEG.
Coming off a one-hit performance in his last game, Soderstrom has been a standout player for the Athletics this season. He has a team-high 45 runs batted in alongside 14 home runs, ranking 29th in Major League Baseball for home runs and 28th for RBIs.
The Guardians are listed as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while the Athletics hold +114 odds. In addition, the Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at +120 odds. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs, with +101 odds for the over and -122 for the under.
Despite their struggles, the Athletics hope to capitalize on their offensive potential, boosted by Soderstrom’s contributions. As the game approaches, fans are eager to see if he can maintain or improve his impressive performance.
Additionally, for those looking at betting odds, this matchup offers numerous opportunities, including the run line and moneyline bets. With the stakes high, both teams will look to make their mark in this critical series.
As the game day nears, sports betting enthusiasts are reminded of the inherent risks associated with gambling. It’s crucial to wager responsibly and within one’s means.
Recent Posts
- Power Outages Hit Staten Island Amid Severe Weather Warnings
- Novo Nordisk’s Amycretin Shows Promising Weight Loss Results in Trials
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains