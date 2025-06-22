Tyler Soderstrom Leads Athletics Against Guardians This Sunday

SACRAMENTO, CA — Tyler Soderstrom will take the field for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday as they face the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. The game is set to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, broadcasted on NBCS-CA and CLEG.

Coming off a one-hit performance in his last game, Soderstrom has been a standout player for the Athletics this season. He has a team-high 45 runs batted in alongside 14 home runs, ranking 29th in Major League Baseball for home runs and 28th for RBIs.

The Guardians are listed as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while the Athletics hold +114 odds. In addition, the Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at +120 odds. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs, with +101 odds for the over and -122 for the under.

Despite their struggles, the Athletics hope to capitalize on their offensive potential, boosted by Soderstrom’s contributions. As the game approaches, fans are eager to see if he can maintain or improve his impressive performance.

Additionally, for those looking at betting odds, this matchup offers numerous opportunities, including the run line and moneyline bets. With the stakes high, both teams will look to make their mark in this critical series.

As the game day nears, sports betting enthusiasts are reminded of the inherent risks associated with gambling. It’s crucial to wager responsibly and within one’s means.