Tyler Wells Returns to MLB After Long Recovery from Surgery

SAN DIEGO – Tyler Wells is set to make his long-awaited return to the mound tonight, pitching for the Baltimore Orioles against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. It has been 17 months since he last stepped into a major league game, following reconstructive elbow surgery in June 2024.

Wells expressed excitement about his comeback, particularly since it’s in Southern California, where many of his family members live. His wife, Melissa, and their young daughter, Ava Faye, are also in attendance. “It’s pretty special,” Wells said. “During this whole process, with her being born, it’s just made everything that much more special.”

After undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, Wells is familiar with the mental challenges of recovery. “This time around, it was a little bit easier because I understood what to expect,” he said. “But so much has changed, and it’s really about continuing to focus on myself and being adaptable.”

Tonight’s game marks a significant milestone for Wells, who will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Orioles also adjusted their roster by returning infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo, who has been out due to injuries since June 6, and optioning catcher Maverick Handley to Triple-A Norfolk.

Wells reflected on the long journey back, acknowledging it could hit him emotionally, but he remains focused on delivering a solid performance. “At the end of the day, I’ve got a job to do,” he said. “I have no idea when that moment of reflection will come, but I can’t let it become a distraction.”

The game will be Wells’ first start since April 12, 2024. He has never faced the Padres before. Meanwhile, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is making his 11th start this season, posting a 5.66 ERA. Wells will aim to capitalize on his recent hard work while managing the excitement of his return.