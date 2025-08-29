Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season

HANOI, Vietnam — Typhoon Kajiki struck Vietnam on Monday evening, causing significant concerns as it passed over the region, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

This latest storm highlights the ongoing challenges of typhoon season, which typically runs from early July to mid-December. Typhoons often affect coastal areas in Southeast Asia, particularly the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, and occasionally the Korean Peninsula, China, and Vietnam.

The damage from typhoons can be devastating. U.S. territories have also faced severe impacts, notably Guam, which suffered substantial destruction from Super Typhoon Mawar in May 2023. The financial impact of these storms can reach billions of dollars.

As Typhoon Kajiki continues to develop, local authorities are bracing for possible damaging winds and storm surges that accompany such weather systems. The risks associated with typhoons are exacerbated by climate patterns, underscoring the need for preparedness and timely responses.

Residents are urged to stay informed and follow safety protocols as the storm advances.