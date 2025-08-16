Tyquan Thornton Impresses at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyquan Thornton, a fourth-year wide receiver, has been a standout at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. After spending last season on the team’s practice squad, Thornton aims to prove his worth following a challenging tenure with the New England Patriots.

Selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Thornton’s production has been underwhelming. In 28 games with the Patriots, he managed only 39 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his talent, his performance raised doubts about his ability to contribute meaningfully in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have seen promising performances from receivers in the past that didn’t carry over into the regular season, drawing cautionary comparisons with players like Josh Gordon and Justyn Ross. Nonetheless, this year, there are reasons to feel optimistic about Thornton’s potential.

Thornton’s undeniable physical talent has always been evident, and his impressive speed was showcased at the 2022 NFL Combine. Context is essential when evaluating his lack of production in New England, where an unstable offensive strategy led to inconsistent quarterback play, jeopardizing opportunities for young receivers.

During Thornton’s rookie season, he was under the guidance of Matt Patricia, whose defensive background as the offensive coordinator did not create a conducive environment. This was further complicated by having multiple quarterbacks, including Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, fail to provide steady play.

Now, with the Chiefs, Thornton benefits from playing under head coach Andy Reid and having Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. Both are renowned for their offensive prowess, which should significantly enhance Thornton’s performance.

Adding to his opportunity, Thornton is expected to play a pivotal role early in the season, particularly due to Rashee Rice reportedly facing suspension and Marquise Brown dealing with an ankle injury. Thornton’s competition for a roster spot was among notable names like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy.

His connection with Mahomes has been stronger than ever in practices and preseason games. In the Chiefs’ recent opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Thornton caught a 15-yard pass from Gardner Minshew, showcasing his ability to make plays.

Considering how he has performed in training camp and the early preseason games, it would be surprising if he is not included in the lineup for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the chemistry he has built with Mahomes continues, Thornton could become a valuable asset in the Chiefs’ offense this season.