Entertainment
Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
New York, NY — Tyra Banks shared her unique snacking habits during a recent appearance on “Today with Jenna & Friends.” The former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she enjoys snuggling in bed with her mother while enjoying popcorn and ice cream.
Host Jenna Bush Hager expressed that eating in bed isn’t her thing. She described herself as “a little bit of a messy eater” and said she tends to get crumbs everywhere. Responding to Hager, Banks commented, “I clean crumbs by eating them because if you put it in the trash, I’m like, ‘You might get roaches or something.’ So just clean it up with your finger and eat it,” with a laugh.
Banks also defended her choice of snacks, saying, “Like popcorn? C’mon. That’s like astronaut food; it lasts forever. You just pick it up. I’m not joking.” The conversation took a humorous turn as both hosts shared their personal quirks and preferences around food.
During the interview, Banks admitted to going through an interesting routine, which many celebrities may relate to. This includes eating crumbs off her bedding, a habit that has sparked discussions about celebrity snacking styles.
Other celebrities were mentioned as well for their unusual habits. For instance, Martha Stewart shared in February that she wears swimsuits as underwear, and Jessica Simpson previously revealed she brushes her teeth only a few times a week.
In a world where lifestyles and preferences can become a source of fascination, Banks reminded everyone that even stars have their quirky moments.
Recent Posts
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts
- Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film
- Summer Stars and Safety Concerns in Coastal Maine
- Astronomer HR Executive Resigns After CEO Scandal at Gillette Stadium
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $410 Million; One Player Wins $2 Million
- LADWP Reopens Recycled Water Fill Station for LA Residents
- Monsta X Returns to Celebrate 10 Years at KCON LA 2025
- Taxistas in Veracruz Face Rising Violence Amid Extortion and Murder
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spotted Shopping in Bel Air with Kids
- GOG.com Offers Free Games to Protest Censorship
- Former Basketball Player Arrested for Allegedly Disfiguring Girlfriend