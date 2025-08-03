Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show

New York, NY — Tyra Banks shared her unique snacking habits during a recent appearance on “Today with Jenna & Friends.” The former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she enjoys snuggling in bed with her mother while enjoying popcorn and ice cream.

Host Jenna Bush Hager expressed that eating in bed isn’t her thing. She described herself as “a little bit of a messy eater” and said she tends to get crumbs everywhere. Responding to Hager, Banks commented, “I clean crumbs by eating them because if you put it in the trash, I’m like, ‘You might get roaches or something.’ So just clean it up with your finger and eat it,” with a laugh.

Banks also defended her choice of snacks, saying, “Like popcorn? C’mon. That’s like astronaut food; it lasts forever. You just pick it up. I’m not joking.” The conversation took a humorous turn as both hosts shared their personal quirks and preferences around food.

During the interview, Banks admitted to going through an interesting routine, which many celebrities may relate to. This includes eating crumbs off her bedding, a habit that has sparked discussions about celebrity snacking styles.

Other celebrities were mentioned as well for their unusual habits. For instance, Martha Stewart shared in February that she wears swimsuits as underwear, and Jessica Simpson previously revealed she brushes her teeth only a few times a week.

In a world where lifestyles and preferences can become a source of fascination, Banks reminded everyone that even stars have their quirky moments.