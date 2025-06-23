Tyreek Hill Attempts to Keep Jalen Ramsey in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making a personal appeal to keep cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the team despite ongoing trade discussions. Hill stated that he plans to meet with Ramsey to discuss how they can resolve any issues and encourage him to remain in Miami.

“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey.” Hill expressed confidence in Ramsey’s value to the team, calling him “one of the best corners in the league.”

Ramsey joined the Dolphins in 2023 and had a significant role, often matching up against the top receivers in the league. However, general manager Chris Grier indicated in April that both the Dolphins and Ramsey had agreed it was time to part ways after two seasons. Following that announcement, Ramsey hinted at a new beginning on social media.

Despite this, Hill believes he can persuade Ramsey to stay. “We need him on the Dolphins,” Hill added, emphasizing Ramsey’s leadership and team spirit. Ramsey’s experience and talent would be pivotal for Miami, especially with a lack of depth at cornerback.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has remained noncommittal on the Ramsey situation, stating that the team is focused on their current roster. “My job is to react and control my controllables,” McDaniel said. “We are focused on building the Dolphins today.”

As Hill continues to push for Ramsey’s retention, it appears the Dolphins may be moving in a different direction, leaving the outcome uncertain.