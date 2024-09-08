Tyreek Hill Detained by Police Before Game Against the Giants

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police on Sunday for a driving violation near Hard Rock Stadium, just before the Miami Dolphins‘ game against the New York Giants.

Hill was seen in a video circulating on social media, lying face down on the ground while officers placed his hands behind his back and restrained him with handcuffs. Sources informed ESPN‘s Jeff Darlington that Hill was pulled over for speeding, which led to a verbal confrontation with law enforcement.

As a result of the traffic incident, which occurred approximately one block from the stadium, Hill received a citation for reckless driving. Multiple Miami Dolphins teammates witnessed the occurrence and stopped to provide their support.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, through Director Stephanie V. Daniels, released a statement expressing awareness of Hill’s detainment. Daniels has requested an immediate review of the incident, including an assessment of available body camera footage, and pledged to provide updates as more information becomes accessible.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, characterized the incident as a “heartbreaking situation” that was “completely unnecessary.” Rosenhaus expressed his concern for Hill’s treatment during the encounter and indicated that seeing his client in handcuffs was “mind-boggling.”

Rosenhaus affirmed his intent to investigate the matter further and expressed gratitude that Tyreek Hill was ultimately unharmed. He also thanked the team for their efforts in deescalating the situation.