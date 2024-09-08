Tyreek Hill Detained by Police Before Dolphins’ Game

Tyreek Hill, the NFL‘s leading wide receiver from the previous season, was detained by police on Sunday morning as he arrived at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins‘ Week 1 game.

The incident occurred approximately one block away from the stadium, where several of Hill’s teammates witnessed the event and stopped to offer their support.

According to reports, Hill was cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for speeding. Following the stop, a verbal altercation ensued between Hill and the police, resulting in him being placed in handcuffs.

Officials confirmed that Hill has since been released from custody and will be available to play in the Dolphins’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expressed his concern over the situation, describing it as “a heartbreaking situation” that he deemed “completely unnecessary.” He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that his client was not mistreated, stating that he would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Video footage of the event has circulated, showing Hill being restrained while surrounded by multiple police officers. Rosenhaus extended gratitude to the Dolphins organization for their assistance in de-escalating what he referred to as a mindboggling event.