Tyreek Hill Shows Off Speed Amid Injury Concerns

Miami, FL – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill showcased his speed alongside teammate Jaylen Waddle on social media Wednesday night. The two players took turns sprinting and boasting about their individual speed in a 54-second video that appears to have been filmed during offseason training.

Hill captioned the post with “We ready” and tagged Waddle. He mentioned he flew to Houston the previous night to work out with Waddle, emphasizing his commitment to training despite recent injuries.

After undergoing wrist surgery in February to repair a torn ligament, Hill had a second procedure in May to remove screws from his wrist. He did not participate in seven-on-seven or eleven-on-eleven drills during OTAs or minicamps, focusing only on route running.

Currently, Hill is sidelined with an oblique injury he sustained during summer training camp, preventing him from participating in the Dolphins’ two preseason games and joint practices with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Waddle is also recovering from a minor injury sustained during practices and has not played in the preseason either, as head coach Mike McDaniel opted to rest all starters during the preseason game against Detroit.

Despite these setbacks, Hill’s social media post indicates he is optimistic about the upcoming regular season. As both Hill and Waddle recover, other receivers like Tahj Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Erik Ezukanma, and Malik Washington have had more opportunities with the first-team offense.

Last season, Hill had 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns while playing through an injury. In contrast, he had a career year in 2023, recording 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Waddle also saw a dip in performance last season, finishing with 58 receptions for 784 yards and just two touchdowns, far below his 2023 stats of 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four scores.