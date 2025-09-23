Tyrese Gibson Hints at Return to Transformers Franchise

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tyrese Gibson has hinted that he may reprise his role as USAF Tech Sergeant Epps in a new Transformers film. The actor originally joined the franchise in Michael Bay‘s 2007 adaptation of the popular Hasbro toy line, returning for two sequels until his last appearance in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, released in 2011.

In a recent interview, Gibson revealed that he spoke with Bay just last week, stirring excitement among fans regarding a potential comeback. He stated, ‘I was just on the phone with Michael Bay last week, so that’s all I can tell you.’ However, he did not disclose any further details about his possible return.

The future of the Transformers franchise appears uncertain at this time. Although Rise of the Beasts was intended to kick off a new trilogy, its performance at the box office has put that plan into question. Alongside the anticipated animated film, Transformers One, scheduled for 2024, there are reports of a live-action film in development.

Should Gibson return, it could pave the way for reunions with other original cast members, such as Josh Duhamel, who played Captain Lennox, and John Turturro as Agent Simmons. Shia LaBeouf, known for his portrayal of Sam Witwicky, could also make an appearance, though this seems unlikely due to his past criticisms of the franchise.

Many fans hope that Bay will return as director for any upcoming projects, as his previous work on the franchise has generated strong reactions from audiences. A return to the original trilogy’s themes might resonate well with long-time fans who feel nostalgic about earlier films.

As Gibson’s comments suggest, more updates regarding this potential reunion could be on the horizon, rekindling excitement about future installments of the beloved Transformers series.