Tyrese Maxey Shines Despite Sixers’ Struggles on Road

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, but the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a 129-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 28, 2025. This defeat marked the Sixers’ third consecutive loss and left them with a 16-14 record.

The Sixers are currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. With their recent struggles, the team needs to string together wins to create separation from the teams in the play-in tournament. Philadelphia has a tough schedule ahead, facing the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks on this road trip.

Maxey, a second-year player, is having a standout season, already leading all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting. “We got to go get them all,” Maxey said about the remaining games on the trip. His confidence is reflected in his performance, averaging 30.9 points and 7.2 assists this season.

The Thunder’s defense proved challenging, but Maxey kept pace with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who also had a great game. Maxey’s speed and shooting ability were on display, as he made significant contributions in the game, scoring 22 points in the first half.

Despite Maxey’s efforts, the Sixers struggled with their third-quarter performance, which ultimately led to their defeat. “Play together, man. Play hard and play the right way,” Maxey emphasized, pointing out the importance of teamwork in overcoming their recent skid.

As the Sixers prepare for their next game against the Grizzlies on January 1, they will look to bounce back and regain momentum in the Eastern Conference.