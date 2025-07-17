Tyrrell Hatton Aims for Historic Open Victory at Royal Portrush

Portrush, Northern Ireland — Tyrrell Hatton seeks to become the first Englishman to win the Open Championship since Nick Faldo in 1992 as he prepares for the iconic tournament starting Thursday at Royal Portrush.

Hatton, 33, reminisced about his previous visit to the course, where he humorously noted, “My memory is a bit foggy; I was on a lads’ tour and we’d had a fair amount of Guinness.” He hopes to make more lasting memories this week.

Having participated in recent warm-ups around Ireland, he admits, “We had a skinful,” before clarifying, “Yeah, I’ll be a good boy until the end of the week.”

While Hatton’s skills are undisputed, his on-course behavior has drawn criticism. “He was a terrible influence,” Sky commentator Ewen Murray commented last year. In a recent tournament, Hatton was caught on a microphone harshly criticizing his driver. Faldo remarked on the potential impact of Hatton’s temper on his chances of winning.

Hatton responded, stating, “It seems when I do it, it seems more exaggerated. I won’t lose any sleep over it. I’ve been that way for so many years and I’m not going to change.” He attributed his frustrations on the course to his desire for perfection.

Despite his challenging past at major tournaments, including a fourth-place finish at the recent US Open, Hatton remains optimistic about his performance at Royal Portrush. He recalls an interview while watching fellow competitor JJ Spaun celebrating his victory, reflecting, “It was great to be in that position… I feel like, for the most part, I handled it really well.”

As Hatton strives for success, he emphasizes his hard work and dedication. “I put in some hard work to try and get to where we’ve got today. I’ve earned being here. It’s a big opportunity,” he stated, highlighting his career achievements so far.

With the tournament days away, Hatton’s focus remains on performing under pressure and making the most of his time at the Open Championship. “I just want to get on that first tee and feel comfortable and play my golf,” he concluded.