Tyrrell Hatton Enjoys Success and Pints at Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — English golfer Tyrrell Hatton managed to card consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Open Championship on Friday, showcasing impressive skills on the Royal Portrush course.

The 33-year-old Hatton revealed that he relaxed before the tournament by playing a par-3 course, Ballyreagh Golf Club, with friends on Wednesday night. He enjoyed the picturesque setting while discussing the pressure surrounding the championship.

“It was great. It was nice to go out there. We played in a six-ball, and it was nice to just take your mind off part of the stress of this week,” Hatton said. “I feel it’s easy to miss that when you’re just going tournament to tournament.”

Following his round, Hatton noted he indulged in three pints of Guinness, which he deemed a pleasant way to unwind. “Would be rude not to. I think three is the magic number,” he stated.

Despite feeling frustrated with his play on Friday, where he shot a 69, he sits at five under par going into the weekend. Hatton displayed some intense moments during his round, including expressing dissatisfaction with missed shots, a behavior characteristic of his competitive nature.

“I was still pretty vocal. Maybe I’m just having to do it away from the microphone,” he joked.

Hatton has dealt with scrutiny for his on-course outbursts before. However, he remains focused on improving his mindset and performance. “I’ve always felt like even though I can be losing my [mind], I can get over the next shot,” he said.

Heading into the weekend, Hatton understands the importance of managing expectations, but he also knows he can turn things around. “I’d love to have another chance to win,” he said, optimistic about making a strong push in the remaining rounds.