Tyrus Blames Low-Cost Tickets for Unruly Air Travel Behavior

NEW YORK, New York — Fox News contributor Tyrus has raised concerns about unruly passengers on flights, attributing their behavior to lower ticket prices. He shared his views during a segment on America’s Newsroom focused on Labor Day travel.

Tyrus stated, “I think the biggest thing is that the cheaper the tickets, the least people act respectful.” He suggested that when customers pay lower fares, they are less inclined to behave properly. “It’s not worth it to them to behave,” he added.

The panelist emphasized the importance of dressing appropriately for air travel, saying that travelers in casual attire, like cut-off sleeves and flip-flops, tend to be more relaxed and less respectful. “We need to get back to dress accordingly, plan ahead,” he noted.

Tyrus also shared his personal travel habits, stating, “I travel all the time. I get to the airport two hours before my boarding time and plan for a delay.” He believes that ticket prices may need to rise to counteract disruptive behavior.

As preparations intensify for the upcoming travel period, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it expects to screen 17.4 million passengers, marking what could be the busiest Labor Day travel period on record. The TSA linked this surge to ticket prices, which are averaging $720 for domestic round-trip flights, down 6% from last year.

Labor Day travel is anticipated to continue through Wednesday, September 4. Tyrus concluded with a call for consideration, saying, “Nobody wants to hear your FaceTime conversations. Headphone it up.”