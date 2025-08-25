Tyson Barrie Retires After 14 NHL Seasons and 822 Games

DENVER, Colorado — Veteran defenseman Tyson Barrie announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday, closing the chapter on a remarkable 14-season career. Barrie played in 822 regular-season games for five different teams, including a significant tenure with the Colorado Avalanche.

Originally drafted in the third round (No. 64) by the Avalanche in 2009, Barrie quickly made his mark in the league. He accumulated 508 points in his NHL career, including 110 goals and 398 assists. In playoff action, he added 21 points over 47 games.

Known for his offensive skills as a blueliner, Barrie’s standout season came during 2020-21 when he led all NHL defensemen with 48 points in 56 games while playing for the Edmonton Oilers. He also had notable seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators.

Playing eight seasons with Colorado, Barrie became a key figure on their blue line, tallying over 300 points. He was traded to Toronto in 2019 and later joined Edmonton, where he solidified his reputation as a top offensive defenseman.

Last season, Barrie split time between the Calgary Flames and their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. In total, he scored one goal and three points in 13 NHL games while also contributing two goals and five points in 11 AHL games.

Barrie’s international accolades include a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and silver medals at the 2017 Worlds and 2011 World Juniors. His ability to perform on big stages showcased his skill and adaptability.

As he steps away from professional hockey, Barrie’s legacy as a skilled and reliable defenseman remains intact, marking him among the greats in Canadian hockey history.