Tyson and Mayweather Set for Exhibition Fight in 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada – Two of boxing’s biggest legends, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, have signed a deal for an exhibition match scheduled for spring 2026. According to TMZ Sports, the fight will be promoted by CSI Sports and Fight Sports.

Tyson, who hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with Mayweather, expressed his excitement about the matchup. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Tyson stated. He elaborated, saying, “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.”

Tyson, now 59, returned to the ring last November for a professional fight against Jake Paul, which he lost by unanimous decision. He remarked, “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather, the undefeated champion with a record of 50-0, last fought in August 2017, defeating Conor McGregor. The 48-year-old champion assured fans that his perfect record would not be at risk during this exhibition. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said confidently. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Despite their past rivalry and the age difference, boxing enthusiasts are eager to witness this long-anticipated encounter. Fans might have preferred to see them in their prime, but the two legends finally stepping into the ring together is sure to be an exciting event.