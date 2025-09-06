UAB Blazers Face Navy Midshipmen in Exciting College Football Matchup

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The UAB Blazers will take on the Navy Midshipmen today at 2:30 p.m. CT in a highly anticipated college football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This matchup marks the start of conference play for both teams, each entering the game with a 1-0 record.

UAB is coming off a thrilling 52-42 victory against Alabama State, where they showcased an impressive offensive performance by rushing for nearly 300 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Running back Jevon Jackson was a standout, finishing the game with 166 yards on 17 carries. He will be a key player to watch this afternoon.

Navy also carries momentum into this game, having won their opener convincingly against VMI with a score of 52-7. The Midshipmen’s offense was dominant, rushing for nearly 500 yards and accounting for six touchdowns. Braxton Woodson led the Navy effort, running for 180 yards on just seven carries, including a spectacular 74-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

As both teams prepare for this clash of American Athletic Conference rivals, fans can expect a competitive game with high-stakes implications for the early part of the season. UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna hopes to build on his performance where he threw two touchdown passes in the previous game.

Football fans can watch the game live on CBS Sports Network or stream it for free online using the service’s trial offers. This matchup promises excitement and highlights, so be sure to tune in.