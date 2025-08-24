Sports
UAE’s Aayan Dadabhoy Qualifies for Curry Cup After Underrated Golf Tour Win
FIFE, Scotland — UAE student Aayan Dadabhoy has secured his place in the prestigious Curry Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New York after a remarkable performance on the Underrated Golf Tour. He achieved this victory on August 19, 2025, following a brilliant displaying at Fairmont St Andrews, where he finished with a four-under-par total on the Kittocks Course.
Dadabhoy, a talent from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Dubai, claimed first place with rounds of 73 and a stunning 67, winning by three shots. This victory is significant as it not only showcases his skills but also provides a platform to advance in his golfing career.
The Underrated Golf Tour, an initiative launched by NBA star Steph Curry, aims to create opportunities for young golfers from underrepresented communities. The goal is to prioritize talent and ability above background, opening doors to competitive golf.
The Curry Cup is set to take place from September 10 to 12, 2025, and will feature the top 28 boys and girls from the tour alongside European champions from earlier in the year. This championship event symbolizes a pinnacle moment for talented young golfers, offering them a chance to shine.
Dadabhoy’s performance has drawn attention as he demonstrates potential on an international stage. His involvement in the Curry Cup reflects the growing opportunities for young golfers, especially those who might not traditionally have access to such competitions.
As he prepares for the challenge at Liberty National, Aayan is excited about this opportunity and hopes to continue making strides in his golfing journey.
