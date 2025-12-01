News
UAE to Invest $1 Billion in Yemen’s Electricity Infrastructure
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The government of the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that it will invest $1 billion in the electricity infrastructure of Yemen.
This investment comes as Yemen has faced devastating impacts from civil war, which has left much of the country in dire need of basic services, including electricity.
The UAE’s commitment aims to help restore the electricity network and improve energy access for millions of Yemenis who have suffered due to the prolonged conflict.
Officials emphasized the project’s importance for rebuilding Yemen’s infrastructure and supporting humanitarian efforts. A representative from the UAE stated that this investment is a key step toward enhancing the quality of life for the affected population.
Yemen’s electricity system has been severely weakened, with many areas experiencing frequent blackouts. The UAE’s initiative could provide significant relief to those struggling for basic energy needs.
As one of several initiatives aimed at reconstruction, this funding reflects the UAE’s ongoing role in supporting Yemen. The situation in the country remains critical, and international support is essential for recovery.
The UAE’s decision to invest in Yemen’s electricity infrastructure was part of a broader strategy to enhance stability in the region.
