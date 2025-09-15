UAE and Oman Look to Break Losing Streaks in Asia Cup Match

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman will face off in the 7th match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup Group A on September 15, 2025. Both teams are seeking to end their recent losing streaks in what is expected to be a crucial encounter in the tournament.

Historically, the teams have faced each other only four times in T20 internationals prior to the last three years, in which they have met five times, with a fairly balanced record of three wins for UAE and two for Oman. Their previous meeting in a final saw UAE captain’s explosive century propel the team to victory.

This time, both teams enter the match with bruised egos. UAE suffered a heavy defeat against India in their opener, while Oman fell short against Pakistan. UAE has lost six consecutive matches since their defeat to Uganda in July, and Oman shares a similar plight, having lost six matches since December, including losses to Saudi Arabia and the USA.

Oman’s captain and opening batter has shown some promise, registering two fifties against the USA earlier this year. Meanwhile, UAE’s left-arm spinner has emerged as the team’s leading bowler this season, taking 22 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.54.

The pitch at Abu Dhabi is generally favorable for batting but may provide some support for slower bowlers. Thankfully, rain is not in the forecast. Both teams are expected to field similar XIs to their previous matches, with Oman likely to include players such as Aamir Kaleem and Jatinder Singh, while UAE could field Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu.

Ultimately, this match presents both UAE and Oman with their best opportunity to gain points in the tournament and finally end their losing runs.