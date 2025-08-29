Uber Expands Cash Payment Option Amid Driver Concerns

San Francisco, CA — Uber has expanded its cash payment option to numerous cities, raising concerns among drivers about safety and job complexity. The ride-hailing giant introduced cash payments to more locations, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Tampa, and Jacksonville, allowing customers to pay in cash upon reaching their destinations.

Previously limited to a handful of cities, this feature aims to serve riders without bank accounts or credit cards. However, some drivers express worry about the risks involved in handling cash. Roxie Benesch, an Uber driver from San Antonio, shared her experience with cash-paying passengers and noted that dealing with cash makes her feel unsafe, especially while driving at night.

“I think it’s worthwhile to do it, but I can understand there’s going to be problems,” Benesch said. Other drivers echoed her concerns on social media, highlighting potential accountability issues and risks of theft.

Sergio Avedian, an Uber driver and contributor to the Rideshare Guy, also voiced worries about increased potential for driver targeting, citing incidents involving taxi drivers in New York City. “Now, we have a target on our head,” Avedian said, reflecting the fears shared by many in the industry.

Uber has acknowledged these concerns. An Uber spokesperson stated that safety is a top priority, and riders wanting to pay in cash must verify their identities through a process involving government-issued ID and third-party database checks. Only drivers with positive feedback can accept cash rides.

Despite the risks, some drivers, like Matt Kartal from Cincinnati, have successfully handled cash payments and appreciate the opportunity to serve a broader customer base. “I confirm with riders that they know they’ll be paying in cash,” he noted, explaining his strategy for avoiding disputes.

The cash payment option is still in pilot testing. Though this rollout is perceived as a move to make rides more accessible, it also brings to light the balance between inclusivity and driver safety. As the feature expands, Uber may need continued dialogue with its drivers to address their concerns.