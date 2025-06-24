Uber Stock Receives Outperform Rating Amid Autonomous Vehicle Growth

NEW YORK, NY – Uber Technologies Inc. stock has received an Outperform rating from TipRanks’ A.I. Stock Analysis tool, reflecting renewed optimism in the autonomous rides-hailing market.

The analysis indicates a bullish outlook for Uber, suggesting positive developments as the company prepares for a strong second half of 2025. According to TipRanks, which provides automated evaluations of stocks, Uber’s score reflects solid financial health, including steady revenue growth and improving profitability.

Uber has shown strong growth across several metrics, including an increase in users, trips, EBITDA, and free cash flow. Additionally, the A.I. analysis summarizes key takeaways from Uber’s earnings calls, highlighting both positive trends and some challenges.

Strategic partnerships are viewed as a major growth catalyst for Uber. In 2022, the company partnered with Waymo, a self-driving unit of Alphabet, to integrate autonomous technology into its freight trucking service. This collaboration expanded in 2024, introducing passenger rides through the Waymo One experience on the Uber app in Austin and Atlanta as of 2025.

These alliances are strengthening Uber’s position in the autonomous mobility space, which is expected to support long-term revenue growth and market share expansion. While there are concerns about Tesla‘s robotaxi network impacting Uber, many analysts believe that all three companies, including Waymo, will benefit from the expanding self-driving market.

Despite some near-term caution indicated by Uber’s technical metrics, analysts on Wall Street maintain a bullish stance. The consensus rating for Uber stock is currently labeled as Strong Buy, with 30 Buy recommendations and three Hold ratings over the past three months. The average price target is set at $99, suggesting a potential upside of 16% from the current trading level.