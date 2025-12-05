Business
Uber Takes Legal Action Against Personal Injury Law Firms Amid Allegations
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Uber has filed civil RICO lawsuits in federal courts against several personal injury law firms and affiliated medical providers across California, New York, and Florida. This legal action targets claims of a conspiracy to inflate injury claims through fraudulent practices.
According to the lawsuits, Uber alleges that some personal injury firms are involved in staging accidents, fabricating injuries, and directing clients to medical providers who recommend unnecessary and expensive treatments to maximize settlement amounts. The company claims that these practices not only harm the integrity of the legal system but also unfairly raise insurance costs for consumers.
“The more insurance available, the greater the claim value if you’ve got the medicals,” said attorney Robert Steel, who represents personal injury victims and has taught legal ethics courses. “Uber is taking a direct stand against these attorney firms.”
To combat these practices, Uber has proposed a legislative initiative in California called the Protecting Automobile Accident Victims from Attorney Self-Dealing Act. If passed in November 2026, the measure aims to ensure victims retain at least 75% of their settlements by regulating arrangements between attorneys and medical providers.
Uber’s legal action highlights a growing concern regarding personal injury ‘mills’—firms that rely on aggressive marketing and high-volume clients, often resulting in less personalized legal services. Critics argue that this approach undermines genuine client needs in favor of profit-driven motives.
Consumer Attorneys of California, a group representing many personal injury lawyers, has voiced opposition to Uber’s initiative, claiming it would hinder victims’ abilities to secure adequate legal representation. They argue that victims should focus on trusted referrals when seeking legal assistance.
Steel points out that while Uber may have legitimate grievances, clients must still choose attorneys based on reputation and personal interaction rather than flashy advertisements. “If you’re hiring a lawyer, it’s essential to know who will be handling your case,” he advised.
As the situation evolves, the implications of Uber’s actions could set a precedent for how personal injury claims are handled in the future. Legal experts are closely monitoring the outcomes of both the lawsuits and the proposed legislation.
