Ubisoft Games Now Available on Microsoft Store for PC Users

Redmond, Washington – Today, Ubisoft announced that a selection of its games is now available on Microsoft‘s PC storefront. This move comes as Microsoft continues to enhance compatibility and access ahead of its upcoming launch.

Previously, players could only access these titles on PCs through platforms like Steam or Ubisoft’s own store. With this update, the new batch of titles can now be directly purchased from the Microsoft Store, broadened accessibility for users.

While this change allows for easier access of Ubisoft’s games, there is a caveat. Titles purchased for console will not be transferable to PC, necessitating new purchases for those who wish to play on both platforms.

Currently, 27 Ubisoft titles are available in the new Microsoft Store listing. This aim to centralize purchases under the Microsoft umbrella has been welcomed by fans wanting one-stop-shopping for their gaming.

Ben, a news writer at Pure Xbox, commented on the situation, noting that although the availability is appreciated, players are disappointed by the lack of cross-play or transferability between platforms.

As a part of the changes, Microsoft is striving to enhance user experience on its PC platform, potentially influencing future Ubisoft titles to become Xbox Play Anywhere compatible.

With this update, Microsoft hopes to attract a larger player base and competed more strategically against other platforms by offering a wider variety of game access.

How do you feel about these new additions to the platform? Join the conversation in the comments below.