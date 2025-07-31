Ubisoft Sets Release Date for Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2

Montreal, Canada — Ubisoft has confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will be released on September 4, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch 2. This announcement comes ahead of the game’s availability for other platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Until today, fans were unsure when the game would land on the new console. Ubisoft has made Star Wars Outlaws accessible through their Ubisoft+ Premium service since its initial launch. Players can currently enjoy the game on PC via Ubisoft Connect, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

The game has received mixed reviews since its release, earning only two out of five stars from critics. Concerns were raised regarding its gameplay mechanics, which some compared unfavorably to titles such as the Batman: Arkham series and Assassin's Creed for lacking engaging stealth and combat options. Critics pointed out its linear structure, which diminishes the immersive experience players usually expect from open-world games.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft hinted at a potential release for another game, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, on Switch 2. CEO Yves Guillemot suggested that this title could fit into Nintendo’s growing library for the new console. Given the popularity of the franchise, many fans are eagerly awaiting further developments on this front.

The gaming community remains excited about the evolving game offerings for the Switch 2, and Star Wars Outlaws promises to enhance the console’s appeal with its impending release.