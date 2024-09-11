Business
UBS Projects 20% Downside for Tata Motors Amid Jaguar Land Rover Warnings
Shares of Tata Motors, the largest car manufacturer in India by revenue, experienced a significant decline of 5.6% during intraday trading on Wednesday. This drop marks the steepest decline in a series of nine consecutive days of losses for the company.
In total, the stock has seen a reduction of 12.8% over this nine-day period, making it the largest laggard on both the Nifty 50 and Nifty Auto indices. The decline follows a warning from UBS, which indicated that increasing discounts could adversely affect the financial performance of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a key division that contributes to two-thirds of Tata Motors’ revenue.
UBS expressed concerns regarding moderating demand and rising discounts, along with the lack of new internal combustion engine and hybrid launches that might lead to significantly weaker financial results for JLR by the fiscal year 2026. The brokerage anticipates that key JLR models such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender will face heightened discounting, with the order backlog for JLR now falling below pre-pandemic levels.
In the first quarter, JLR’s wholesale volume grew by only 5%, representing the slowest growth rate in two years, primarily due to weakened demand in the vital European market. This slowdown has contributed to the decline in Tata Motors’ stock, with analysts noting an 8.1% year-on-year decrease in sales for August.
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11