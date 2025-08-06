UCF Knights Prepare for New Season with New Faces and Big Goals

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights are just weeks away from kickoff, and Coach Scott Frost is giving every player a chance to showcase their talents on the field. With numerous newcomers joining the roster, current players are eager to prove themselves ahead of the new season.

Sophomore tight end Kylan Fox is among those looking to make an impact. After primarily contributing on special teams last season, Fox is poised for a fresh start. He recorded three catches for 22 yards in two offensive games against New Hampshire and Arizona. With the current roster reshuffle, Fox has a significant opportunity to earn a larger role, although tight end Dylan Wade is currently projected ahead of him.

“I know I have to improve as both a receiver and a blocker,” Fox said. Coach Frost has a history of utilizing multiple tight ends, which could benefit Fox’s chances. If Fox enhances his blocking abilities, he could thrive in Frost’s offensive scheme.

Fox, a top 20 national tight end ranking signifies the level of respect he has earned, and he is determined to prove himself this camp. Frost’s return to UCF could be the catalyst for Fox’s breakout season.

Meanwhile, the Knights have recently seen an influx of NFL talent. Running back RJ Harvey was selected in the second round by the Denver Broncos, while wide receiver Kobe Hudson is looking to make his mark with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted. Hudson’s college career showcased his ability to track the ball and evade defenders, averaging over 16 yards per catch.

Hudson shared a highlight of himself displaying his skills during training camp, showcasing his potential to help improve a struggling Panthers offense. “I’m ready to show what I can do,” Hudson stated confidently.

With position battles intensifying, UCF’s linebackers are also undergoing significant changes. Coach Mark D'Onofrio has turned to the transfer portal to strengthen the unit, as only two returning players contributed a combined three tackles last season.

Kelli Lawson, a former Virginia Tech player, highlighted the importance of adapting to a new scheme. “To be a starter means fully investing in the team culture,” Lawson said. The Knights are also looking to Lewis Carter from Oklahoma and Cole Kozlowski from Colgate to disrupt offenses this season.

As training camp progresses, all eyes will be on these UCF Knights as they prepare to open their season against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.