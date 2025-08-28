UCF Knights Set to Face Jacksonville State in Season Opener

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights are set to kick off their 2025 football season against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday at Acrisure Bounce House. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

This matchup will mark the return of UCF’s head coach Scott Frost, who previously led the team to a successful stint from 2016 to 2017. He takes over a program that went 4-8 last season under former coach Gus Malzahn. Frost is anxious to see how his new squad performs following significant roster changes and the arrival of nearly 70 new players.

“We’ve trained well, but everything changes once you are out there on the field,” Frost said. “I want our guys to attack and play with no fear of failure.”

UCF will enter the game with a new starting quarterback, Cam Fancher, a transfer from Florida Atlantic. Fancher is expected to lead a revamped offense that features a mix of returning and new players. Myles Montgomery, who previously served as a backup, is also looking to make an impact.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, fresh off achieving a Conference USA title with a 9-5 record last season, will also showcase a new head coach, Charles Kelly. The Gamecocks’ starting quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt, a transfer from Kentucky, will attempt to build on their strong offensive performance from the prior year.

“Their success last season makes them a team we cannot underestimate,” Frost noted, acknowledging Jacksonville State’s strong rushing game that ranked third in the nation last year.

As kickoff approaches, both teams are dealing with uncertainties due to their turnover. However, Frost and Kelly seem to embrace the challenge. “It kind of becomes just more line up and do what you do and play ball,” Frost said about facing a team with new players and coaches.

Knights’ fans can expect a lively atmosphere at the newly named Acrisure Bounce House, known for its energetic fan base. Pregame activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, leading into what promises to be an exciting season opener.