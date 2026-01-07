Sports
UCF Upsets No. 17 Kansas in Dramatic Big 12 Opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. — UCF upset No. 17 Kansas 81-75 on Saturday afternoon in their Big 12 opener. The game took place at Addition Financial Arena and was broadcasted on Peacock and NBCSN.
This loss marks Kansas‘ first defeat in Big 12 play, dropping their season record to 10-4. Kansas had been riding a four-game winning streak, including a 90-61 victory over Davidson prior to the match against UCF.
Kansas trailed by as many as nine points late in the game. However, they rallied with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 72 with just over a minute left. UCF responded with a decisive 3-pointer, which turned the tide back in their favor.
Freshman guard Darryn Peterson led Kansas with 26 points but struggled in the second half due to cramps. His scoring was pivotal in the first half, where he scored 23 points, showcasing impressive shooting.
In the final moments, after Kansas cut the lead to one point, UCF’s Riley Kugel was fouled while scoring, adding two more points to seal the game. Kansas now prepares to host TCU on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks had been one of the nation’s top defenses but struggled against UCF’s shooting, allowing the Knights to hit 41.7% of their 3-point attempts in the first half.
The result was painful for Kansas, as they were expected to perform well in their conference opener. Coach Bill Self saw both highs and lows from his team, needing them to bounce back in their upcoming game against TCU.
Recent Posts
- Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce
- Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
- Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists
- Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines
- January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage
- Gobert Shines in Timberwolves’ Victory Over Wizards
- Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit
- New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
- Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks
- Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury
- Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges
- Chaos Unfolds in Greek Getaway for Real Housewives
- Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Connects with Grieving Young Fan
- Jets Seek Victory Against Struggling Golden Knights on Home Ice
- UCF Upsets No. 17 Kansas in Dramatic Big 12 Opener
- Will Arnett Discusses His Role in ‘Is This Thing On?’ on Awards Tour Podcast
- Iowa Men’s Basketball to Face UCLA in Big Ten Showdown
- David Blough Emerges as Candidate for Lions Offensive Coordinator Job
- Texas Tech Signs 7-Foot Center Stephanie Okechukwu Midseason
- Ohio State RB James Peoples Transfers to Penn State for 2026