UCF Upsets No. 17 Kansas in Dramatic Big 12 Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — UCF upset No. 17 Kansas 81-75 on Saturday afternoon in their Big 12 opener. The game took place at Addition Financial Arena and was broadcasted on Peacock and NBCSN.

This loss marks Kansas‘ first defeat in Big 12 play, dropping their season record to 10-4. Kansas had been riding a four-game winning streak, including a 90-61 victory over Davidson prior to the match against UCF.

Kansas trailed by as many as nine points late in the game. However, they rallied with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 72 with just over a minute left. UCF responded with a decisive 3-pointer, which turned the tide back in their favor.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson led Kansas with 26 points but struggled in the second half due to cramps. His scoring was pivotal in the first half, where he scored 23 points, showcasing impressive shooting.

In the final moments, after Kansas cut the lead to one point, UCF’s Riley Kugel was fouled while scoring, adding two more points to seal the game. Kansas now prepares to host TCU on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks had been one of the nation’s top defenses but struggled against UCF’s shooting, allowing the Knights to hit 41.7% of their 3-point attempts in the first half.

The result was painful for Kansas, as they were expected to perform well in their conference opener. Coach Bill Self saw both highs and lows from his team, needing them to bounce back in their upcoming game against TCU.