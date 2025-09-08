UCLA Backup Quarterback Arrested on Felony Charges

Los Angeles, CA — UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson was arrested on Friday on unspecified felony charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest occurred at noon, and Clarkson was later released on bail set at $30,000.

UCLA announced that Clarkson, 21, has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities pending the results of the legal process. The university plans to assess the situation through its Office of Student Conduct in accordance with University policy.

Clarkson’s first appearance in court is scheduled for October 3. Reports from FOX 11 News suggest that the nature of the charges may involve assault with a deadly weapon, potentially linked to domestic violence.

The young quarterback is the son of renowned quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson and has not yet taken a snap for the Bruins in the current season, as the team is struggling with an 0-2 record after losses to Utah and UNLV.

Previously, Clarkson spent two seasons at Louisville where he recorded just six pass attempts for a total of 18 yards. He briefly transferred to Ole Miss before committing to UCLA in May 2025. He was expected to be a significant backup to starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but his arrest has now made his future with the team uncertain.