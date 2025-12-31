UCLA Bruins Face Penn State Lady Lions in Big Ten Matchup

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) will continue their conference-opening road trip against the Penn State Lady Lions (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 31. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET at Rec Hall.

The game will be broadcast on Peacock, with coverage by TV talent Sloane Martin and Kim Adams. Radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM 387 with Dave Marcus providing commentary for UCLA.

This week’s matchup marks UCLA’s first visit to University Park to take on the Lady Lions, and the fifth meeting between the two teams. The Bruins lead the all-time series 3-1, with their last victory coming on January 15, 2025.

In their last outing, UCLA defeated No. 19 Ohio State 82-75 at Columbus, marking their second Big Ten victory of the season. Senior Lauren Betts was a standout player, finishing with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

UCLA has had a strong season thus far, including wins against ranked teams like Oklahoma and Tennessee. The Bruins boast a balanced offensive roster, featuring five players averaging double digits in scoring: Kiki Rice with 15.3 points, Lauren Betts with 15.5, Gabriela Jaquez at 14.7, Gianna Kneepkens with 14.1, and Angela Dugalic at 10.9.

Meanwhile, Penn State is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after starting the season with a record of 6-1. The Lady Lions’ Gracie Merkle leads the team with 19.7 points per game, and she is joined by Kiyomi McMiller, who contributes 18.3 points.

As the game approaches, the Bruins are heavily favored with a 97.8% chance to win according to ESPN. While UCLA is averaging 87.2 points per game, they must address their turnovers, as they committed 16 in their recent game against Ohio State.

Head coach Cori Close aims to maintain UCLA’s momentum as they face Penn State and continue their pursuit of a strong conference performance this season.