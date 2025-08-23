UCLA Defensive Stars Prep to Fill Major Gaps in 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV — UCLA‘s defense faces significant changes as it prepares for the upcoming season. Following the departures of standout players Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano to the NFL Draft, two key returners are stepping up to fill their roles. Linebacker JonJon Vaughns and veteran defensive lineman Gary Smith II aim to strengthen the team in 2025.

During the Big Ten NCAA college football media days on July 24, Vaughns, a career backup who has balanced both football and baseball, expressed his determination to give it his all this season. “No regrets, playing full-speed and at my limits,” Vaughns said. “Give all 100 percent, each play, and just have fun.”

Smith also reflected on the leadership qualities of his former teammates. “Those guys are leaders both on and off the field. I feel like, to make it to that level, that’s what you have to be,” he stated. Smith’s aim is to follow in their footsteps and build a strong bond with the team.

Smith is part of UCLA’s defensive line, which has been noted as one of the most intriguing position groups this season. Alongside him, Keanu Williams and Siale Taupaki are also returning, although questions remain about their on-field productivity following injuries that sidelined them last season.

Defensive coordinator has emphasized the importance of the defensive line as the foundation of UCLA’s defense. Both Smith and Williams are expected to reclaim their form as they enter training camp. Coach Malloe shared, “Really get the rust off of those two. They knew a lot of what we’ve taught already. They’re readjusting and gaining their confidence back… For them to get over that hump, that’s what I’m really trying to accomplish.”

With the addition of Taupaki, who has found his place within the group, the trio is expected to anchor the defensive line this season. As the Bruins prepare for their pivotal second season in the Big Ten under head coach DeShaun Foster, the team’s leaders are focused on stepping up and making an impact.