UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Under Pressure After 0-2 Start

Pasadena, California – UCLA football is facing pressure as the team opened the 2025 season with two losses, raising questions about the future of second-year coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins, expected to improve this year after adding a quarterback through the transfer portal, were defeated by Utah and UNLV, triggering concerns about Foster’s job security.

Analysts at CBS Sports have noted that Foster’s performance is under scrutiny following the Week 2 loss, where the outcome was not as close as the 30-23 score suggests. Chris Hummer emphasized that Foster’s relatively low salary, at $3.1 million this season, makes him a candidate for an early exit if results do not improve.

“He was paid half as much as Chip Kelly was at UCLA,” Hummer said. “If things continue to go the wrong direction, that is a job that could come open.” Foster’s contract stipulates a lower buyout after December 1, which adds to the pressure as the season progresses.

Foster, who signed a five-year contract when he took over in 2024, has struggled to construct a competitive roster. “Clearly, there are deficiencies along the offensive line and at receiver,” Hummer noted. The offense has managed only 33 points across the first two games, putting more strain on the coaching staff.

Former players and media have suggested the situation may be a result of Foster’s prior experience, having served as UCLA’s running backs coach before stepping into the head role. “It felt like a bridge hire,” mentioned John Talty, who warned about the risks of transitioning a well-liked alum into a leadership position only to dismiss him prematurely.

As Foster navigates his second season, the Bruins must find a way to turnaround their performance before it’s too late. The university community is questioning whether they will see significant improvements in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s dangerous to let go of someone who means a lot to your program,” Talty added. “The relationship could be damaged.” With significant changes needed, all eyes will be on UCLA and Foster as they look to salvage their season.