Sports
UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Under Pressure After 0-2 Start
Pasadena, California – UCLA football is facing pressure as the team opened the 2025 season with two losses, raising questions about the future of second-year coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins, expected to improve this year after adding a quarterback through the transfer portal, were defeated by Utah and UNLV, triggering concerns about Foster’s job security.
Analysts at CBS Sports have noted that Foster’s performance is under scrutiny following the Week 2 loss, where the outcome was not as close as the 30-23 score suggests. Chris Hummer emphasized that Foster’s relatively low salary, at $3.1 million this season, makes him a candidate for an early exit if results do not improve.
“He was paid half as much as Chip Kelly was at UCLA,” Hummer said. “If things continue to go the wrong direction, that is a job that could come open.” Foster’s contract stipulates a lower buyout after December 1, which adds to the pressure as the season progresses.
Foster, who signed a five-year contract when he took over in 2024, has struggled to construct a competitive roster. “Clearly, there are deficiencies along the offensive line and at receiver,” Hummer noted. The offense has managed only 33 points across the first two games, putting more strain on the coaching staff.
Former players and media have suggested the situation may be a result of Foster’s prior experience, having served as UCLA’s running backs coach before stepping into the head role. “It felt like a bridge hire,” mentioned John Talty, who warned about the risks of transitioning a well-liked alum into a leadership position only to dismiss him prematurely.
As Foster navigates his second season, the Bruins must find a way to turnaround their performance before it’s too late. The university community is questioning whether they will see significant improvements in the upcoming weeks.
“It’s dangerous to let go of someone who means a lot to your program,” Talty added. “The relationship could be damaged.” With significant changes needed, all eyes will be on UCLA and Foster as they look to salvage their season.
Recent Posts
- Apache Debuts with Intensity at NXT’s Women’s Speed Tournament
- UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Under Pressure After 0-2 Start
- 2025 High School Football Scores: Highlights from Week 2
- Jacquemot, Jimenez Kasintseva Shock Top Seeds in Guadalajara
- Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado for Pre-Game Motivation
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend
- Justice for JonBenét Ramsey Fades with Death of Key Investigator
- New Reports Highlight Challenges in Children’s Health and Nutrition
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Set for Major Cast Changes
- Baton Rouge High School Football Scores Update for Week Two
- Verlander Aims for Redemption Against Dodgers Tonight
- Brian Cox Wears Kilt to Premiere, Creates Hilarious Moments
- Panamanian Players Set for Showdown in Liga MX Match
- Playoff Picture Tightens as MLB Regular Season Nears End
- Iggy Azalea Surprises Fans with Bentley Purchase During Livestream
- Sami Sheen Opens Up About Charlie Sheen’s Sobriety Journey
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Finale Leaves Fans Emotional
- Streaming Highlight: New Movies to Watch This Week
- Mariners’ Playoff Push Highlights Game Against Angels on Apple TV+
- Phillies’ Bryson Stott Returns to Bench Against Mets Lefty