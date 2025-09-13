UCLA Faces New Mexico Amidst Disappointing Season Start

PASADENA, Calif. — The UCLA Bruins will host the New Mexico Lobos on Friday night at the Rose Bowl, seeking their first victory of the season. Currently, UCLA sits at 0-2 after losses to Utah and UNLV, while New Mexico holds a record of 1-1.

This meeting marks the second all-time contest between the teams, with UCLA winning the previous matchup in the 2002 Las Vegas Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8:10 p.m. Mountain Time and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster faces mounting pressure as his team struggles early in the season. Foster cited the mass turnover in the roster as a challenge and noted, “I have a lot of new people, and we’re still finding ways to come together and really rely on each other.”

In their last game, UCLA showcased significant issues, including a slow defense and an offense that failed to sustain drives. The Bruins fell to UNLV despite a late-game push that ended in an interception. Statistics reveal a difficult season so far: the Bruins rank No. 115 in scoring offense and No. 120 in scoring defense across the nation.

The upcoming game against New Mexico presents an opportunity for UCLA to showcase their talent. The Lobos, under coach Jason Eck, have also experienced roster changes, adding 72 new players in the offseason. Both teams are searching for their identity, but UCLA is widely considered to have the talent advantage, featuring standout quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Under pressure to perform, UCLA must play effectively from the start to avoid another setback. Foster emphasized the importance of a strong beginning, stating, “We’re ready for this challenge… This is another opportunity for us to show what we can do.” A win against New Mexico would boost team morale and keep bowl game aspirations alive.

For New Mexico, a victory would be monumental, building on their close performance against No. 24 Michigan. The team aims to exploit UCLA’s vulnerabilities, especially as they face a quarterback, Jack Layne, who has struggled significantly, posting negative rushing yards this season.

Fans are cautiously optimistic as the Bruins look for their first win of the season, hoping to stabilize the ship before entering tougher matchups. As the game approaches, anticipation remains high in the Rose Bowl.