UCLA Football in Crisis After DeShaun Foster’s Dismissal

LOS ANGELES, CA — UCLA has terminated head football coach DeShaun Foster after a disappointing start to the season, leaving the program with critical questions about its future.

Foster’s short tenure, just 15 games, ended with a 0-3 record this year and a 5-10 overall mark. Hired in February 2024 under stressful circumstances, Foster was tasked with maintaining team stability after the departure of Chip Kelly, who left to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Despite a late-season push last year, when the Bruins won four of their last six games, the team’s performance this season has been lackluster. Following a listless start, the decision to part ways with Foster was considered necessary.

Questions now arise regarding the attractiveness of the UCLA football job and potential candidates to fill the position. The Bruins haven’t seen a conference championship since 1998, and they have struggled with fan engagement, as indicated by sparse attendance at the Rose Bowl.

Current student-athletes and alumni are wary of the program’s decline, with the Bruins achieving only 10 wins twice in the last two decades and struggling to compete in the crowded Big Ten landscape.

Market analysts suggest that UCLA’s financial situation is challenging. The Bruins reportedly lost $200 million over the past five years, and while their move to the Big Ten may improve revenue, they still lag behind other programs financially.

Names emerging in coaching speculation include USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who previously worked with the Bruins. Additionally, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen has gained popularity following a strong start with his team. Other candidates being considered include Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith and Memphis‘s Ryan Silverfield.

This coaching search comes at a pivotal time as UCLA navigates heightened competition and evolving expectations in college football.